Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory over the Vikings in the second exhibition. Given his importance to the team's air attack and the fact the likes of Derek Carr and Davante Adams also didn't play Saturday night, Renfrow's third consecutive absence isn't overly surprising. His final chance to suit up before the regular-season opener against the Chargers comes in Friday night's exhibition finale versus the Patriots.