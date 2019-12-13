Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains sidelined this week
Renfrow (ribs) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
With Renfrow -- who last played in Week 12 -- still out, Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones are in line to head the Raiders' Week 15 wide receiver corps, with Keelan Doss and Rico Gafford also in the mix.
