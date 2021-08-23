Renfrow did not play in Saturday's 17-16 preseason win over the Rams as the Raiders also were without fellow wide receivers Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and John Brown.

Renfrow's role is essentially solidified as the Raiders' starting slot receiver ahead of Week 1, so the team hasn't risked his health while a majority of the first stringers have been kept to the sideline through two preseason contests. The Clemson product impressed in a joint practice with the Rams last Wednesday, however, reportedly torching All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on multiple occasions as The Athletic's Vic Tafur noted.