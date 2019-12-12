Play

Renfrow (ribs) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson noted that Renfrow went through individual drills Thursday with no contact. In doing so the receiver "looked great," according to Olson. "It's good to have him out on the field. Brought a little juice to the offense. Very excited to see him out there." Friday's injury report should give us a better idea of Renfrow's chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

