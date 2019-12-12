Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to limited practice
Renfrow (ribs) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson noted that Renfrow went through individual drills Thursday with no contact. In doing so the receiver "looked great," according to Olson. "It's good to have him out on the field. Brought a little juice to the offense. Very excited to see him out there." Friday's injury report should give us a better idea of Renfrow's chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Trending toward playing Week 15•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Out again Week 14•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Will miss time•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Has broken rib, punctured lung•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leaves game with injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...