Renfrow (ribs) is practicing Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Renfrow has missed two straight games while nursing a broken rib and a punctured lung, but he appears to be trending toward a return to the field against Jacksonville on Sunday. If the rookie is able to log a full practice session Thursday and/or Friday, he can be expected to reprise his usual role as the No. 2 option in Oakland's wide receiver corps behind Tyrell Williams.

