Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to practice
Renfrow (ribs) is practicing Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Renfrow has missed two straight games while nursing a broken rib and a punctured lung, but he appears to be trending toward a return to the field against Jacksonville on Sunday. If the rookie is able to log a full practice session Thursday and/or Friday, he can be expected to reprise his usual role as the No. 2 option in Oakland's wide receiver corps behind Tyrell Williams.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Trending toward playing Week 15•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Out again Week 14•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Will miss time•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Has broken rib, punctured lung•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leaves game with injury•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Compiles 66 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week...
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Start Andrews
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including how...
-
12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...