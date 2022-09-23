Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
With the Raiders' slot man out Sunday, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole are candidates to see added Week 3 receiver reps versus Tennessee behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
