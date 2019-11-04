Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Scores for second straight game
Renfrow caught six of seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
Renfrow led the team in targets while posting a new career high in receptions. He averaged just 9.0 yards per catch but overcame his lack of yardage with a nine-yard touchdown reception to win the game in the final minutes. Renfrow now has touchdowns in back-to-back games while also contributing 142 receiving yards during that span. He'll look to continue his ascent in Thursday's home matchup against the Chargers.
