Renfrow caught all five of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Renfrow finally caught more than two passes in a single game for the first time all season, but he played only three more offensive snaps (27) than rookie Tre Tucker (24) in Miami. Renfrow averaged just 8.4 yards per catch Sunday despite notching a 31-yard reception in the fourth quarter, while fellow receiver Davante Adams corralled seven of 13 targets for 82 yards and a score. Renfrow remains the No. 3 option at wideout for the Raiders ahead of a Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs.