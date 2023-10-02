Renfrow caught two passes for 12 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Renfrow doubled his previous season high in targets with four looks from fill-in starter Aidan O'Connell on Sunday, but the former has caught just five total passes for 52 yards through the Raiders' first four contests. As the offense continues to revolve around Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, Renfrow's lack of significant production could continue against the Packers in Week 5.