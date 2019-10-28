Renfrow caught all four of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Texans.

Renfrow got his team on the board in the first quarter when he made a short catch and broke a pair of tackles before sprinting in for a 65-yard touchdown. It was the first big play of Renfrow's young career, which hadn't seen him exceed 30 receiving yards in any game this season. While he should continue to see a handful of targets each time out, he's far from a bankable fantasy option even in next week's inviting home matchup against the Lions.