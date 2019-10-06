Renfrow is a candidate for extra targets in Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London with fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all declared inactive for the contest.

The rookie had seen his snap counts trend downward over the last two games, but he's set for a nice bump in workload in London. With the trio of veteran receivers sitting out the contest, the wideout corps will be helmed by Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis, although the trio will be tasked with facing a ferocious Bears defense.