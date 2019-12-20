Renfrow (rib) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Renfrow, who has missed the Raiders' last three games, is slated to re-join the team's pass-catching and punt return mix Week 16. Prior to suffering his rib injury, Renfrow made a fantasy mark in PPR formats while operating as the Raiders' slot man, compiling a 36-296-2 stat line through 11 contests. He'll look to pick up where he left off against a Chargers squad that has dropped four if its last five outings