Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Set to return in Week 16
Renfrow (rib) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Renfrow, who has missed the Raiders' last three games, is slated to re-join the team's pass-catching and punt return mix Week 16. Prior to suffering his rib injury, Renfrow made a fantasy mark in PPR formats while operating as the Raiders' slot man, compiling a 36-296-2 stat line through 11 contests. He'll look to pick up where he left off against a Chargers squad that has dropped four if its last five outings
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Turns in limited practice•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Limited to start week•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected back in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains sidelined this week•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to limited practice•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.