Renfrow (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
In the coming days Renfrow will look to gain clearance to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, but if that doesn't happen, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole would be candidates to see added work in the Raiders' Week 3 WR corps behind Davante Adams and Mack Hollins.
