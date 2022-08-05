Renfrow sat out Thursday's Hall of Fame Game win over the Jaguars, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Renfrow, who signed a two-year $32 million extension in June following a breakout 2021 season, joined fellow top pass catchers Davante Adams and Darren Waller (undisclosed), as well as quarterback Derek Carr, on the sideline for Thursday's exhibition opener. The fourth-year pro will still have three more preseason opportunities to ramp up for the regular season, beginning with a Sunday, Aug. 14 clash against the Vikings.