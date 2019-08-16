Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Snags two passes in win
Renfrow caught both of his targets for 26 total yards in Thursday's 33-26 win over Arizona.
Renfrow didn't get going until midway through the first half, long after Derek Carr had exited, but still managed to grab a 19-yard pass to kickstart Oakland's third touchdown drive. The rookie is currently listed as a starter in the slot, so it might confuse some to see Ryan Grant -- listed as a second-teamer -- come up with an opening-drive touchdown grab, but it's a fool's errand to follow the roster shuffle at this juncture of the preseason. Renfrow was productive with his opportunities Thursday and the picture should be clearer next week against Green Bay, traditionally the game in which starters prep most for the regular season.
