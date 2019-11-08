Renfrow secured four of five targets for 42 yards in the Raiders' 26-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Renfrow continued to build on his recent momentum, co-leading the Raiders in receptions and checking in just two yards behind Jalen Richard for the top spot in that category. The rookie has gotten past the meager yardage tallies that plagued him over his first several games, as he's now posted between 42 and 88 in the last three contests. Renfrow did see his modest two-game touchdown streak snapped Thursday, but he'll look to get back in the end zone against the Bengals in Week 11 a week from Sunday.