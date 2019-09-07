Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Starting slot receiver expected
Renfrow is expected to start Monday's contest against the Broncos after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday the Raiders released wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Renfrow would likely start as the slot receiver, with a combination of J.J. Nelson (ankle), Dwayne Harris and Ryan Grant contributing as the outside receiver opposite Tyrell Williams. The Clemson product faces a difficult task against the Broncos defense to begin his career, but his increased role could make him a legitimate fantasy asset in deep formats.
