Renfrow corralled all four of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Renfrow followed up his five-catch performance against Miami with four more grabs Sunday. The veteran slot man had failed surpass two receptions over his first 10 games this season, which seemed to be directly linked to the signing of Jakobi Meyers this past offseason. Davante Adams and the aforementioned Meyers are still ahead of Renfrow in terms of depth chart order and target shares, leaving the 28-year-old with minimal fantasy value when Las Vegas returns from the bye to face Minnesota on Dec. 10.