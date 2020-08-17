Though the Raiders added a pair of wide receivers in the 2020 draft, Tashan Reed of the Athletic believes that Renfrow will still man the slot in the team's offense this season.

The Raiders added Henry Ruggs the first round and Bryan Edwards in Round 3 of this past April's draft, with an eye toward adding offensive playmakers to complement returnees like Renfrow, Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones, as well as free-agent addition Nelson Agholor. Renfrow, who finished the 2019 season with 49 catches for 605 yards and four TDs in 13 games, will no doubt have plenty of competition for targets this year, but as long as he's the team's preferred slot option, he should be able to retain a decent floor in PPR formats.