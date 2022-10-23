Renfrow (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
After missing practice Thursday, Renfrow returned to a limited session Friday, and he'll give it a go Sunday. With top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) out, the Raiders' slot man is a candidate to see a solid share of looks in the passing game versus Houston, assuming no setbacks with his hip issue. In three games to date, Renfrow has logged 14 catches (on 20 targets) for 105 yards, and assuming he can avoid further injuries in the coming weeks, the 26-year-old should garner enough target volume to yield PPR utility.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected to face Texans•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Likely game-time decision•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected to practice Friday•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Four catches in return•