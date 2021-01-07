Renfrow caught three passes for 24 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Broncos, bringing his season totals to 56 catches for 656 yards and two scores on 77 targets in 16 games. He also added 265 yards on 23 punt returns with a long of 32.

Renfrow's 56 receptions paced the Raiders wide receiver corps, which doesn't include tight end Darren Waller nearly doubling the slot man's totals with 107 catches (on 145 targets) of his own. Renfrow, who led the Raiders in red-zone receptions as a rookie, saw his touchdown count sliced in half this season, while the aforementioned Waller as well as Nelson Agholor combined for 17 trips to the end zone. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, Renfrow figures to continue his development in Las Vegas alongside Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards.