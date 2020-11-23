Renfrow caught two passes on as many targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs. He also returned a pair of punts for a total of 11 yards.

Renfrow has now recorded at least two receptions in five consecutive games since the Raiders' Week 6 bye, but Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller continue to flash more fantasy upside in the Raiders' aerial attack. Renfrow will hope to take advantage of a beatable Falcons secondary in Week 12 as the Raiders travel to Atlanta.