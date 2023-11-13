Renfrow caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Renfrow played ahead of rookie Tre Tucker in the No. 3 receiver role for the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, but alpha Davante Adams was targeted on nearly half of Aidan O'Connell's 27 pass attempts, hogging 13 looks from the rookie quarterback while Renfrow saw just one opportunity come his way. Renfrow has yet to find the end zone through the team's first 10 games of the season, but Las Vegas could be forced to throw more often as a heavy underdog against the Dolphins in Week 11.