Renfrow caught two passes on as many targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.
Renfrow logged a season-high 37 offensive snaps despite Jakobi Meyers' return from a concussion. The slot receiver has earned only three total targets through the Raiders' first three contests of the season however, resulting in a poor 3-40-0 line ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.
