Renfrow was unable to haul in either of his two targets in Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers.

Renfrow not only failed to contribute to the Raiders' 63 points, but he also played fewer offensive snaps (27) than fellow wide receiver Tre Tucker (29), who caught three passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Renfrow will continue to compete with Tucker for playing time behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in Week 16 against the Chiefs.