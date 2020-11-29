Renfrow reeled in seven of nine targets for a team-high 73 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.

Renfrow was Derek Carr's busiest pass-catcher Sunday, out-targeting tight end Darren Waller by two. That's noteworthy given that Waller entered the game with 83 targets on the season, more than double the amount of Las Vegas' No. 2 option, Renfrow (41). With only one outing of more than 60 receiving yards on the year coming into Sunday, Renfrow had demonstrated a limited ceiling in fantasy. He has a chance at consecutive lucrative outings with a Week 13 matchup against the Jets' 30th-ranked pass defense approaching.