Renfrow caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars. He also returned three punts for 29 yards.

Renfrow hasn't been targeted more than four times in a single contest since his Week 5 return from a concussion, catching just 11 total passes for 112 yards throughout the Raiders' past four games. He'll look to find the end zone for the first time all season when Las Vegas hosts the Colts in Week 10.