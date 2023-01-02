Renfrow caught three passes for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Renfrow was unable to take advantage of the impressive 15.9 yards per completion that quarterback Jarrett Stidham posted in his first career NFL start, while fellow pass-catchers Davante Adams and Darren Waller combined for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 10 receptions. Renfrow has caught just eight of 14 targets in three games since returning from injured reserve, but he could benefit from another pass-friendly game script against the Chiefs in Week 18.