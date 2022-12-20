Renfrow caught one pass for 14 yards on three targets in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots. He also returned three punts for 20 yards.

Renfrow logged less than 30 of the Raiders' 68 offensive snaps in his return from the oblique injury that landed him on injured reserve for five weeks, and it was fellow slot receiver Keelan Cole that turned in the better fantasy performance as the latter posted two receptions for 50 yards and the game-tying touchdown. However, Renfrow could see his workload increase against the Steelers in Week 16.