The Raiders are expected to move Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) to injured reserve Thursday due to an oblique injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Las Vegas has yet to confirm any transactions, multiple reports indicate that both Renfrow and top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) will be moved to IR, leaving the two pass catchers unavailable for each of the Raiders' next four games. Assuming that comes to fruition, the Raiders will have had quarterback Derek Carr and the team's top three pass catchers -- Davante Adams, Renfrow and Waller -- on the field for a total of just 43 plays through the first 13 weeks of the season. After their next four games, the Raiders will face a quick turnaround for Week 14 with a Thursday matchup against the Rams, so neither Renfrow nor Waller can be viewed as safe bets to make it back to the lineup in the minimum amount of time. Even when he had been able to take the field this season, Renfrow had produced a disappointing 21-192-0 receiving line on 29 targets over six games, so fantasy managers in redraft leagues may be best off moving on from the 26-year-old rather than waiting on his uncertain return.