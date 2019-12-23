Renfrow hauled in seven of nine targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 16 win over the Chargers.

Renfrow returned from a rib injury to play for the first time in three contests. He showed few signs of rust, as he caught a short slant pass over the middle and outran the Chargers defense for a 56-yard touchdown on the Raiders' fourth play from scrimmage. Though he largely worked underneath after his big play, Renfrow showed the ability to rack up targets while also gaining yards after the catch. He'll look to close his rookie campaign on a strong note in Week 17 against the Broncos.