Renfrow caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.

Renfrow's involvement in the Raiders' aerial attack was somewhat limited Sunday due to the emergence of J.J. Nelson as well as tight end Darren Waller hogging 14 targets from quarterback Derek Carr. An ankle injury held Nelson to just eight total snaps throughout the first two weeks of the season, but he's clearly the No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams when healthy. Renfrow will retain value in deeper leagues as the slot man, however, especially given the Raiders' habit of falling behind early and often as consistent underdogs.