Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Totals 28 yards on three receptions
Renfrow caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.
Renfrow's involvement in the Raiders' aerial attack was somewhat limited Sunday due to the emergence of J.J. Nelson as well as tight end Darren Waller hogging 14 targets from quarterback Derek Carr. An ankle injury held Nelson to just eight total snaps throughout the first two weeks of the season, but he's clearly the No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams when healthy. Renfrow will retain value in deeper leagues as the slot man, however, especially given the Raiders' habit of falling behind early and often as consistent underdogs.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leads team in targets Sunday•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Limited usage in NFL debut•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Starting slot role expected•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Could see playing-time increase•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Snags two passes in win•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Listed as slot starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...