Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Trending toward playing Week 15
Coach Jon Gruden is optimistic Renfrow (ribs) will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Renfrow has missed the last two games after sustaining a broken rib and punctured lung in Week 12's loss to the Jets, but it appears he's recovered enough to be on track for a return. The rookie was starting to hit his stride in the five games preceding his injury, recording 22 receptions for 281 yards and two scores, and he was targeted in the red zone five times in that stretch. Renfrow's practice status should still be monitored during the week, and a full-speed session would extinguish any doubts about his availability.
