Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Renfrow (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Renfrow was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting in the second half of the Raiders' Week 15 loss to the Chargers, but his ability to practice in some fashion to begin Week 16 implies progress as he navigates the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries. The wideout will look to upgrade to full activity and gain clearance from independent neurologist ahead of Saturday's game against the Dolphins.
