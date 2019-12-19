Play

Renfrow (rib) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Renfrow's reps were capped for the second straight day, but he told Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area after the session that he expects to put an end to a three-game absence Sunday versus the Chargers. If Renfrow's prediction comes to pass and he suits up this weekend, he'll likely be forced to play through some pain while he deals with the residual effects of a fractured rib. The Raiders will see what Renfrow is able to do at Friday's practice before assessing his odds of playing in Los Angeles.

