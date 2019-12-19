Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Turns in limited practice
Renfrow (rib) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Renfrow's reps were capped for the second straight day, but he told Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area after the session that he expects to put an end to a three-game absence Sunday versus the Chargers. If Renfrow's prediction comes to pass and he suits up this weekend, he'll likely be forced to play through some pain while he deals with the residual effects of a fractured rib. The Raiders will see what Renfrow is able to do at Friday's practice before assessing his odds of playing in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Limited to start week•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Expected back in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains sidelined this week•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to limited practice•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Trending toward playing Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.