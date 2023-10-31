Renfrow caught two passes for 19 yards on four targets in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

Renfrow was on the field for 28 of the Raiders' 46 offensive snaps as the team played from behind for much of the contest, but he was held to two or less receptions for the eighth consecutive week. If nobody's dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Renfrow figures to remain behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in the pecking order at wide receiver against the Giants in Week 9.