Coach Josh McDaniel said Wednesday that Renfrow (oblique) is "getting close" but won't necessarily be available when first eligible Week 14 against the Rams, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

It's perhaps unfortunate for the Raiders that the play on Thursday the same week Renfrow and Darren Waller (hamstring) both are eligible to return from injured reserve. It does sound like the Raiders expect them to return at some point in December, if not for the Thursday matchup with Los Angeles in Week 14.