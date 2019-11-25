Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Will miss time
Coach Jon Gruden confirmed Monday that Renfrow suffered a rib injury Sunday that will keep the receiver out for "a while," ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.
Though Gruden didn't to go into the specifics of the rookie's injury or relay a recovery timetable, he did acknowledge that Renfrow's season may over. Meanwhile, NFL Network reported that the 2019 fifth-rounder suffered a broken rib and punctured lung in Sunday's loss to the Jets. In Renfrow's absence, Gruden indicated that the likes of Keelan Doss and Zay Jones or tight ends Darren Waller and Derek Carrier would be candidates to pick up added snaps out of the slot.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Has broken rib, punctured lung•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leaves game with injury•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Compiles 66 receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Solid effort in win•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Scores for second straight game•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Secures long TD catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Playoff disappointment
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep...
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...