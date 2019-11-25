Coach Jon Gruden confirmed Monday that Renfrow suffered a rib injury Sunday that will keep the receiver out for "a while," ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

Though Gruden didn't to go into the specifics of the rookie's injury or relay a recovery timetable, he did acknowledge that Renfrow's season may over. Meanwhile, NFL Network reported that the 2019 fifth-rounder suffered a broken rib and punctured lung in Sunday's loss to the Jets. In Renfrow's absence, Gruden indicated that the likes of Keelan Doss and Zay Jones or tight ends Darren Waller and Derek Carrier would be candidates to pick up added snaps out of the slot.