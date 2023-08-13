Renfrow isn't dressed for Sunday's preseason opener against the 49ers, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Renfrow is one of the few healthy offensive starters that isn't suited up for Las Vegas' first exhibition. The veteran's next chance to see game action will come Saturday against the Rams.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Not bothered by rumors•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Perfect effort against Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Three receptions in overtime loss•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Reaches end zone Saturday•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Three targets in return•