Silberman was signed to the Raiders' active roster on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Silberman was signed to Oakland's 53-man roster from the Titans' practice squad. Silberman has roots in Oakland having started a game at right tackle for the Raiders this preseason. He should provide immediate depth having a strong sense of familiarity with Jon Gruden's offensive front.

