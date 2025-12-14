Thomas (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Thomas suffered a calf injury during the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Broncos. He was tagged as questionable for Week 15 after logging a full practice Friday, but he will be sidelined for Sunday's game after going through pregame warmups. With Thomas not playing, Carter Runyon will step up as the Raiders' TE3 behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.