Thomas caught all four of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Thomas assumed the TE2 role behind Brock Bowers after Michael Mayer exited the contest early due to an ankle injury, and Thomas took advantage of the opportunity with a season-high four receptions. Given the Raiders' affinity for 12 personnel, Thomas could be in line for a similar workload against the Chargers in Week 13 if Mayer remains sidelined.