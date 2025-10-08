Thomas caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.

Thomas three receptions were his first of the season after failing to earn a single target in the first four games of the season. With both Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion) sidelined, the veteran led all Raiders' tight ends in snaps. Thomas played 38 of the Raiders' 68 offensive snaps, ahead of both Albert Okwuegbunam (31) and Carter Runyon (6). Even if Bowers and Mayer continue to be sidelined, the 29-year-old Thomas should be ignored for fantasy purposes based on his limited potential as a pass catcher. The Raiders will host the Titans in Week 6.