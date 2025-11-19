Thomas was on the field for 17 of the Raiders' 60 snaps on offense and recorded a 20-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Thomas' 20-yard catch and run in the first quarter represented his longest gain of the season and Las Vegas' second-longest play of the night. The 29-year-old has suited up in all 10 of the Raiders' games this season, but he remains the clear No. 3 tight end on the depth chart behind Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.