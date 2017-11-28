Raiders' Isaac Whitney: Promoted to active roster
Whitney was promoted to the Raiders' active roster Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The undrafted rookie out of USC will make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Giants after spending the preseason with Raiders before being signed to the practice squad prior to Week 1. Don't expect Whitney to see many offensive reps, as he will be the fifth wideout on the depth chart -- but with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper (ankle) not at full strength, Whitney could get an opportunity at some point during the contest.
