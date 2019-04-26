Crowell is facing serious competition in the backfield after Oakland used the No. 24 overall pick on Josh Jacobs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Given his draft status and well-rounded skill set, Jacobs instantly becomes the favorite for the Week 1 start, while Jalen Richard remans the best bet to handle obvious passing situations. Crowell, on the other hand, may need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, as his one-year contract contains only $300,000 guaranteed, per overthecap.com. The 26-year-old had a career-high mark of 4.8 yards per carry last season with the Jets, but he did most of his damage in three games and was otherwise ineffective before a toe injury forced him to injured reserve Dec. 14. He does at least seem to be healthy for the offseason program, where he'll battle with DeAndre Washington, Chris Warren and a few other players for one or two roster spots.