Raiders' Isaiah Crowell: Facing competition from rookie
Crowell is facing serious competition in the backfield after Oakland used the No. 24 overall pick on Josh Jacobs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Given his draft status and well-rounded skill set, Jacobs instantly becomes the favorite for the Week 1 start, while Jalen Richard remans the best bet to handle obvious passing situations. Crowell, on the other hand, may need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, as his one-year contract contains only $300,000 guaranteed, per overthecap.com. The 26-year-old had a career-high mark of 4.8 yards per carry last season with the Jets, but he did most of his damage in three games and was otherwise ineffective before a toe injury forced him to injured reserve Dec. 14. He does at least seem to be healthy for the offseason program, where he'll battle with DeAndre Washington, Chris Warren and a few other players for one or two roster spots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...