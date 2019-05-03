The Raiders placed Crowell (Achilles) on injured reserve Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

This news seemed inevitable after word surfaced that Crowell suffered a torn Achilles while working out Monday. The veteran tailback was considered an option to take over the starting role for the Raiders this season, though he was slated to face competition from first-round pick Josh Jacobs. The rookie should be viewed as the top candidate to start in the Raiders backfield sans Crowell, though the club also sports the likes of Jalen Richard, Doug Martin, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren on the roster, and another veteran addition could be in the cards. Crowell, who was on a one-year contract, will aim to be healthy for the 2020 season either in Oakland or elsewhere.

