Raiders' Isaiah Crowell: Lands on injured reserve
The Raiders placed Crowell (Achilles) on injured reserve Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
This news seemed inevitable after word surfaced that Crowell suffered a torn Achilles while working out Monday. The veteran tailback was considered an option to take over the starting role for the Raiders this season, though he was slated to face competition from first-round pick Josh Jacobs. The rookie should be viewed as the top candidate to start in the Raiders backfield sans Crowell, though the club also sports the likes of Jalen Richard, Doug Martin, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren on the roster, and another veteran addition could be in the cards. Crowell, who was on a one-year contract, will aim to be healthy for the 2020 season either in Oakland or elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...