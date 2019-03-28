Raiders' Isaiah Crowell: Signs one-year deal
Crowell has signed a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $2.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With veteran backs Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin still unsigned at this stage, Crowell fills a void in the Oakland backfield. The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder logged 143 carries for 685 yards and six TDs in 13 games with the Jets last season, adding 21 catches for 152 yards. For now, Crowell slots in as the Raiders' top early-down back, with Jalen Richard slated to continue to see plenty of change-of-pace work. DeAndre Washington remains on hand in a reserve capacity, while Chris Warren and James Butler round out the team's RB depth chart as the NFL Draft approaches.
