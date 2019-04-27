The Raiders selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

A converted wide receiver, Johnson brings length and athleticism to the cornerback position out of Houston. Johnson checks in at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds with legit 4.40 speed and can still reach another level if developed properly. He may be raw initially for the Raiders but in time he can challenge for a starting role opposite Gareon Conley.