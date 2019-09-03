Raiders' Isaiah Johnson: Lands on IR
Johnson (concussion) announced via his Twitter profile that he was placed on injured reserve Monday and that he's also dealing with a fracture on the right side of his face.
Johnson originally suffered the injuries Aug. 11. The 23-year-old won't be eligible to return until Week 9 if he's able to recover from his injuries by then. For now, it seems that Keisean Nixon will shoulder the extra reps in Johnson's absence.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Kupp
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...