Johnson (concussion) announced via his Twitter profile that he was placed on injured reserve Monday and that he's also dealing with a fracture on the right side of his face.

Johnson originally suffered the injuries Aug. 11. The 23-year-old won't be eligible to return until Week 9 if he's able to recover from his injuries by then. For now, it seems that Keisean Nixon will shoulder the extra reps in Johnson's absence.

